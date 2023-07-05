APC protests as N’Assembly members back Akpabio, Abbas

July 5,2023.

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Tuesday, expressed anger over the new leadership of the National Assembly announced by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Adamu said the party was not officially informed about the sharing of the offices, describing the report of the emergence of principal officers as a rumour.

The party chair spoke at a crucial meeting of the National Working Committee and APC governors at the party secretariat in Abuja hours after the Senate President named Ekiti Central lawmaker, Opeyemi Bamidele, as the 10th Senate Majority Leader.

Akpabio also announced Senator Dave Umahi ( Ebonyi South) as Deputy Majority Leader; Ali Ndume (Borno South) as Chief Whip, and Lola Ashiru (Kwara South) as the Deputy Whip.

He also named Plateau North lawmaker, Mwadkwon Davou as Minority Leader while Osun West lawmaker, Kamorudeen Olarere (PDP Osun West) emerged as the Deputy Minority Leader.

Also, Darlington Nwokeocha, (LP Abia Central) was named Minority Whip while Rufai Hanga (NNPP Kano Central) was the Deputy Minority Whip.

Regardless of the ruling party’s position, several lawmakers are backing the National Assembly leaders’ decision and they have also endorsed the new principal officers.

It’s rumour – Adamu

Speaking on the development in the federal parliament, Adamu said, “I have just heard a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“The national headquarters of the party of the NWC has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices. Until we formally resolve and communicate with them in writing which is the norm and practice, it is not our intention to break away from traditions.

Continuing, the APC chairman disclosed that the party would make an official announcement when the decision on the sharing formula of the principal offices had been determined.

The former two-term governor of Nasarawa State also used the opportunity to update the APC governors on the audit of the party’s account in the last year, which the NWC hoped to submit in seven days at the meeting of the National Executive Committee.

He said, “You will get an update of the national election in the national assembly sharing of powers particularly the leadership of the chambers, the election of the principal officers of the Senate by the Senate President and Deputy Senate President, the election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives have been determined and announced and their responsibilities.

“The remaining offices are to be determined by the two chambers is yet to be done. I had a courtesy call on Saturday from the President of the Senate and his deputy.

“Along with the caucus, the National Advisory Council will give you the list that has been prepared and make sure that every state is represented. And we will give you the knowledge of it and advice. You will also be given the benefits of all the detailed accounts from April 2022 to April 2023.

‘’The PCC account has been audited and it has been submitted to the INEC by the party. We will hear your advice and then see how we can ensure that we comply with the provisions of the constitution of the party.”

Our correspondent reports that there was an alteration in the proceedings before the emergence of the principal officers.

Previously, the party would write the Senate President who will in turn read the names of the appointed officers on the floor of the chamber.

However, this tradition was not followed as the lawmakers were said to have agreed on the consensus candidates nominated for the positions in consultations with the political parties.

So, the Senate President simply read out the names of the selected lawmakers.

Akpabio defends selection

Akpabio said, “The All Progressives Congress caucus of the Senate after consultations has emerged with their leadership which will be the fulcrum of commencing other businesses of the chamber.

“I’m happy to announce that by consensus the Senate Leader is Senator Opeyemi Bamidele will be the Majority Leader. Sen. Mohammed Ndume (APC-Borno) will be the Chief Whip of the 10th Senate; Sen. David Umahi (APC-Ebonyi), by your consent will act as the Deputy Leader and Sen. Lola Ashiru (APC-Kwara) will be the Deputy Chief Whip.”

The Senate President explained that the emergence of the minority leaders was a democratic process.

According to him, 38 out of the lawmakers gave their signature and supported the emergence of the opposition caucus leaders, noting that it was more democratic to have other opposition parties elect their leaders, rather than making it solely a PDP affair.

He said, “On the other hand, concerning the minority parties, again it wasn’t entirely a party affair. Because it wasn’t a typical situation where you have one opposition party but rather six political parties involved.

“Fifty of our colleagues were involved so rather than it being a decision to be taken at the secretariat of political parties, it was more of a decision taken by members who were elected on the platform of the six minority parties, and 38 of them by their signature decided as to who their leaders will be and of course this was also communicated to their respective political parties and as democrats, all the presiding officers did was to follow suit because more than a single majority had decided.

“It is a ‘no victor no vanquish situation.’ We are happy eventually a leadership has emerged for the 10th senate”

Meanwhile, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), a loyalist of the ex-Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has been named the House of Reps Minority Leader while Ali Madaki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party was named as the Deputy Minority Leader.

The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, announced Julius Ihonvbere, the lawmaker representing Owan East/Owan West of Edo as the Majority Leader and Abdullahi Halims representing Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro of Kogi as the Deputy Majority Leader.

Abbas announced Bello Kumo representing Akko federal constituency of Gombe as the Chief Whip and Adewunmi Onanuga representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North federal constituency in Ogun, as the Deputy Chief Whip.

Ali Isa of the PDP was named the Minority Whip, while George Ebizimawo of the Labour Party was announced as deputy minority whip.

Abbas said all the members of the APC in the house endorsed the selection of the principal officers from the governing party.

Reacting to the APC’s chairman’s allegation, the Senate Majority leader, Bamidele noted that the APC was aware of the emergence of the Senate principal officers.

According to him, those who emerged as leaders visited the APC chairman at his Keffi hometown during the Sallah holidays.

Bamidele stated, “By the grace of God, we will be able to make a difference that will be positive and that will be worth the effort of all of you that worked with us in ensuring that the two presiding officers emerged in a manner that was not rancorous, in a manner that was not only democratic but transparent.

"But of course, the emergence of the remaining principal officers of the 10th Senate was not an issue that was meant to be decided on the floor but rather it was an issue which on the one hand as related to the APC needed to be decided among the critical stakeholders of the party.