Aviation

Air ticket prices rise by 34.06% in one year for Nigerians – NBS

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

From May 2022, airfare paid by air passengers for a single journey rose by 34.06% in May 2022 from N55,906.86 to N74,948.78 in May 2023.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) made this known in its “Transport Fare Watch May 2023.”

It said on month -on -month basis, the fare soared by 0.002% from N74,947.30 in April 2023.

NBS said: “On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 9.09% from N3,668.64 in May 2022. In air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.002% on a month-on-month basis from N74,947.30 in April 2023 to N74,948.78 in May 2023. On a year -on-year basis, the fare rose by 34.06% from N55,906.86 in May 2022.”

The report said the average fare paid on Okada transportation in May 2023 was N464.55, a 0.49% increase from the rate recorded in April 2023 (N462.29).

It added that on a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 11.30% when compared with the value in May 2022 which was N417.39.

They also revealed average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in May 2023 stood at N1,045.15, showing an increase of 1.39% from N1,030.83 in April 2023. This is an increase of 10.99% from N941.63 in May 2022. (www.naija247news.com).

SMEDAN, Jaiz Bank To Disburse N1.2bn Matching Fund For MSMEs
Guinness Nigeria appoints Joan Hodgins as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

