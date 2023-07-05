Actor Felix Omokhodion mourns as he loses wife

July 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nollywood actor, Felix Omokhodion, has been thrown into mourning following the tragic passing of his beloved wife.

The 37-year-old thespian took to his official Instagram page on Wednesday, July 5, to share the sad news with his fans and followers.

Felix posted a series of photos of his late wife as he poured out his grief in an emotional tribute to her.

According to him, his late wife was his guardian angel, his best friend, partner, and everything.

He wrote:

“𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐟, 𝐈 𝐛𝐢𝐝 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐦𝐲 𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲,𝗠𝘆 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗠𝘆 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗠𝘆 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲,𝗠𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿, 𝗠𝘆 𝗚𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹, 𝐦𝐲 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝. 𝐘𝐞𝐭, 𝐈 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧. 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞, 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐞, 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐞. 𝐔𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥 𝐰𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞, 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐲 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭, 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐧.𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐞 𝐦𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞. 𝗠𝘆 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀, 𝗕𝘂𝘁 𝗠𝘆 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗹 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀! 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙄𝙣 𝙈𝙮 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩 💐💐💐🕊🕊🕊”. (www.naija247news.com).