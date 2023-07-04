UTME score: Provide Mmesoma’s paper for external body to remark – Charly Boy to JAMB

July 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous Nigerian entertainer and socio-political activist, Charles Oputa, known by his stage name, Charly Boy, has waded into the controversy surrounding the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, score of the Anambra schoolgirl, Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Naija247news recall that, Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362, the highest in the 2023 UTME, was later accused of fabricating her result by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

Charly Boy, who took to his Twitter handle on Monday night, expressed skepticism on the claim by JAMB.

He called on the board to make Mmesoma’s examination papers available for a remark by an external body.

He wrote, “JAMB must produce her paper for an external body to remark. I don’t trust the mark they claim they awarded her right now.

“JAMB has ended up making the young girl popular and the girl on the other hand exposed JAMB corruption & ineptitude just like INEC.(www.naija247news.com).