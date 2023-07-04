Menu
Search
Subscribe
EducationJAMB

UTME score: Provide Mmesoma’s paper for external body to remark – Charly Boy to JAMB

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous Nigerian entertainer and socio-political activist, Charles Oputa, known by his stage name, Charly Boy, has waded into the controversy surrounding the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, score of the Anambra schoolgirl, Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Naija247news recall that, Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362, the highest in the 2023 UTME, was later accused of fabricating her result by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

Charly Boy, who took to his Twitter handle on Monday night, expressed skepticism on the claim by JAMB.

He called on the board to make Mmesoma’s examination papers available for a remark by an external body.

He wrote, “JAMB must produce her paper for an external body to remark. I don’t trust the mark they claim they awarded her right now.

“JAMB has ended up making the young girl popular and the girl on the other hand exposed JAMB corruption & ineptitude just like INEC.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
BREAKING: JAMB Bars Mmesoma From Taking UTME For Three Years
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: JAMB Bars Mmesoma From Taking UTME For Three Years

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

President Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Sallah Holiday

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 4,2023. The President had on June 20 departed Abuja...

‘No plastic materials in Semovita’ – NAFDAC

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

EU report sparks fresh controversy

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 4,2023. Nigeria’s 2023 general elections comprising the presidential, National...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: JAMB Bars Mmesoma From Taking UTME For Three Years

Education 0
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

President Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Sallah Holiday

Politics & Govt News 0
July 4,2023. The President had on June 20 departed Abuja...

‘No plastic materials in Semovita’ – NAFDAC

Health news 0
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights