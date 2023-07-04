Menu
Oil Markets

TotalEnergies to Start Oil Exploration In Congo Republic

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

TotalEnergies’ Senior Vice President Africa, Exploration and Production, Henri-Max Ndong Nzue said Monday that his company will drill a crude oil exploration well in the Republic of Congo.

Nzue was speaking to members of the press after a meeting with Congolese President Denis Sassou N’Guesso.

“Looking ahead, we have an important step, which will be the drilling of the Liambou exploration well, expected to be carried out before the end of the year,” he said.

Apart from petroleum exploitation, TotalEnegies is also engaged in energy transition in Congo, he said. “Part of my discussion with President Sassou N’Guesso focused on tree planting, which is the biological sequestration of carbon. But we’re also working together on hydro and solar power. I hope that all these projects will prosper in the months and years to come,” he added.

The company aims to plant a forest of 40,000 hectares, with 5000 hectares of acacia already realized, Nzue said.

Congo Republic is the third-largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, behind Nigeria and Angola, according to government data from 2019, with a daily output of 339,000 barrels.

The oil industry is the backbone of the Congolese economy, representing more than 52% of the national budget and 90% of the country’s exports.

Previous article
Nigeria’s revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

