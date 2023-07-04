Menu
“Stop applying to Guinness World Record, we’ll get banned” – TBoss to Nigerians

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

July 4, 2023.

Ex-BBNaija housemate, TBoss has urged Nigerians to stop applying to Guinness World Record. After Hilda Baci broke the record of an Indian chef, Lata London, who cooked for 88 hours, a lot of Nigerians applied to the Guinness World Record to break their own records.

Chef Dammy joined the cook-a-thon, and Chef Deo is currently cooking for 150 hours another Nigerian masseuse named Joyce Ijeoma has also embarked on a 72-hour massage to break a record. TBoss has taken to her Instagram story to drag Nigerians applying to Guinness World Record to break one record or the other. According to her, Nigeria will be banned from participating.

“Nigerians Stop Now. Every day a new “wannabe record breaker” pops up. Y’all gonna make the GWR ban our people. Once they hear Nigerians they are blocking us because what is this!!!”.  (www.naija247news.com).

