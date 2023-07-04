Menu
Sit-at-home is hurting Anambra – Ifeanyi Ubah

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 4,2023.

Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah has said it is time for businesses in the state to open on the first weekday.

Ubah who spoke in support of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s appeal to the people of Anambra State to shun the Monday sit-at-home order by non-state actors during an interview on Channels Television, stated that the sit-at-home order is hurting Anambra businesses. He said;

“We have observed the sit-at-home for nearly two years now and every Monday, all business activity in our state is paralysed.

“Because of that, we the stakeholders of my senatorial district have come to a conclusion that it’s time for us to open our businesses on Monday. Some people who are not residents of our zone or even in the country have used this sit-at-home to create fear in people and, at the same time, are making money and impoverishing our people. It is time for us to move on.”

Ubah also revealed that schools in the entire state are closed on Mondays as the world moved forward. He added;

If the world is moving on and almost every part of this country is moving on and our children would not be going to school, our businesses are closed, then we are losing a very serious economy.

“That is the essence of our being elected: to serve our people and to look at what is good for our people.”

The lawmaker also criticised the continued detention of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Department of State Services (DSS). Ubah said;

“I think what we need is constructive engagement with the Federal Government on the release of our brother, Nnamdi Kanu. But using that as an opportunity to paralyse the activities of the South-East, to me, is totally unacceptable henceforth.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

