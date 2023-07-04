Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Senate select principal officers as Umahi,Bamidele and ndume selected

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 4,2023.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has announced the names of the leaders of the tenth Senate majority caucus.

The Ekiti Central lawmaker, Opeyemi Bamidele, was named the Senate Majority Leader.

The Senate President also announced Senator Dave Umahi ( Ebonyi South) as the Deputy Majority Leader; Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) as Chief Whip; and Senator Lola Ashiru (Kwara South) as the Deputy Whip.

Akpabio stated, “The All Progressives Congress caucus of the Senate after consultations, has emerged with their leadership which will be the fulcrum of commencing other businesses of the chamber.

“I’m happy to announce that by consensus, the Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, will be the Majority Leader.

“Sen. Mohammed Ndume (APC-Borno) will be the Chief Whip of the 10th Senate; Sen. David Umahi (APC-Ebonyi), by your consent, will act as the Deputy Leader and Sen. Lola Ashiru (APC-Kwara) will be the Deputy Chief Whip.”

The Senate immediately dissolved into a closed session.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Tinubu’s Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch
Next article
He bagged a most amazing woman – Don Jazzy reveals singer, Johnny Drille is married
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

I started my career with my death news – Skibii

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian singer, Skibii has narrated...

Tinubu to announce new date for national census — NPC

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir...

‘God I surrender, use me! I’m ready’ – RMD says as he turns 62

The Editor -
Legendary Nigerian Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD,...

JAMB should listen beyond Mmesoma by Abimbola Adelakun

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Listening to (and reading) the Joint Admissions and Matriculation...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I started my career with my death news – Skibii

Entertainment 0
July 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian singer, Skibii has narrated...

Tinubu to announce new date for national census — NPC

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir...

‘God I surrender, use me! I’m ready’ – RMD says as he turns 62

Lifestyle News 0
Legendary Nigerian Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights