Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

President Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Sallah Holiday

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 4,2023.

The President had on June 20 departed Abuja for Paris, France, where he attended the summit for a New Global Financing Pact hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

From Paris, he moved to London for a private visit and returned to Lagos on June 27 ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

During his stay in Lagos, he was hosted by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and also visited two prominent monarchs in Ogun State, the Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta.

Tinubu also visited the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.

On Saturday, the President received his Guinea-Bissau counterpart, Umaro Embalo, who paid him a courtesy visit.

After his stay in Lagos, the President returned to Abuja on Sunday.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
‘No plastic materials in Semovita’ – NAFDAC
Next article
BREAKING: JAMB Bars Mmesoma From Taking UTME For Three Years
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UTME score: Provide Mmesoma’s paper for external body to remark – Charly Boy to JAMB

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian entertainer and socio-political activist,...

BREAKING: JAMB Bars Mmesoma From Taking UTME For Three Years

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

‘No plastic materials in Semovita’ – NAFDAC

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

EU report sparks fresh controversy

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 4,2023. Nigeria’s 2023 general elections comprising the presidential, National...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UTME score: Provide Mmesoma’s paper for external body to remark – Charly Boy to JAMB

Education 0
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian entertainer and socio-political activist,...

BREAKING: JAMB Bars Mmesoma From Taking UTME For Three Years

Education 0
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

‘No plastic materials in Semovita’ – NAFDAC

Health news 0
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights