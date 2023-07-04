President Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Sallah Holiday

July 4,2023.

The President had on June 20 departed Abuja for Paris, France, where he attended the summit for a New Global Financing Pact hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

From Paris, he moved to London for a private visit and returned to Lagos on June 27 ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

During his stay in Lagos, he was hosted by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and also visited two prominent monarchs in Ogun State, the Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta.

Tinubu also visited the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.

On Saturday, the President received his Guinea-Bissau counterpart, Umaro Embalo, who paid him a courtesy visit.

After his stay in Lagos, the President returned to Abuja on Sunday.