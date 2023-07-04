Menu
Business News

People working for me have houses abroad but I don’t – Dangote

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote has revealed that while some of his staff have houses abroad which they use as holiday homes, he has none.

Dangote, in an interview with Business Insider Africa outlined the need for young people to take their eyes off luxurious things and focus on making their businesses grow.

He said;

“A lot of people even the younger ones, we need to be very careful because one of the biggest issues. With us Africans, it is that we spend our projected incomes.

“Once you start doing business and the business starts doing well, rather than for you to keep investing into the business, you start spending money and thinking that the profit will continue to come. There are ups and downs in business so you need to be very focused and say ‘Okay fine what do you do and how to do those things.

“Luxury things, they also take up your time which will not make you focus on your business. I mean, I don’t have any holiday home anywhere; I don’t have a house anywhere but I know people who are working for me, they have a house in London. But I don’t.”(www.naija247news.com).

Nigeria's passenger traffic, seat capacity grow 60% above 2019 level –IATA
'I am warning you, try me you will see' – Senator Ifeanyi Ubah warns Simon Ekpa to stop ordering Sit-At-Home in Anambra
