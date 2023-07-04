Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira gains by 3.61% against Dollar at Investors and Exporters’ Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira on Monday appreciated against the dollar, exchanging at N741.50 at the investors and exporters window.

The Naira gained by 3.61 per cent when compared with N769.25 for which it exchanged for the dollar at the close of business on June 30.

The open indicative rate closed at N760.39 to one dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N792 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N741.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N696.37 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 88.68 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Monday.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Governor Soludo sets up panel to probe ‘fake’ UTME result of Anambra student
Next article
If you do anyhow, you go see anyhow – Asari Dokubo berates journalist Reuben Abati over article about him
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UTME score: Provide Mmesoma’s paper for external body to remark – Charly Boy to JAMB

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian entertainer and socio-political activist,...

BREAKING: JAMB Bars Mmesoma From Taking UTME For Three Years

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

President Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Sallah Holiday

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 4,2023. The President had on June 20 departed Abuja...

‘No plastic materials in Semovita’ – NAFDAC

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UTME score: Provide Mmesoma’s paper for external body to remark – Charly Boy to JAMB

Education 0
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian entertainer and socio-political activist,...

BREAKING: JAMB Bars Mmesoma From Taking UTME For Three Years

Education 0
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

President Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Sallah Holiday

Politics & Govt News 0
July 4,2023. The President had on June 20 departed Abuja...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights