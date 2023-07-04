Many Trapped as Four-Storey Building Falls in Abuja

July 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Many people are currently trapped in a four-storey building that collapsed at Life Camp, Jabi, on Monday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The incident occurred at about 4:00pm while the workers were working at the site.

The building, which was intended for hotel accommodation, it was learnt, gave way unexpectedly, trapping several workers who were on-site at the time of the collapse. Eyewitnesses stated that the building collapsed during the casting work, shortly after the engineer had left the site.

Located in the swampy area of Dape near Berger Clinic, the building’s collapse was attributed to the use of substandard materials, as per eyewitness accounts.

The rescue team, including officers of FCT Fire Service, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA and the Nigerian police are currently on ground at the scene.

The officials of Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA ) sighted at the scene declined comment as they insisted on saving the lives of those that were trapped.(www.naija247news.com).