Jay Z’s mother marries longtime lesbian partner

July 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Jay Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, proved you’re never too old for love as she married her long-time lesbian partner, Roxanne Wilshire last weekend.

The nuptials took place in New York on Sunday evening and, of course, was a perfectly star-studded affair with Jay Z – real name Shawn Carter – leading the way like a proud son.

He was joined by his wife Beyonce, 41, who was seen teetering along in skyscraper heels while holding onto daughter Blue Ivy, 11, for support. The two were suitably glam for the occasion in evening dresses, while the Break My Soul singer finished off her peach look with a feather wrap.

They made their way into the Manhattan venue alongside Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and the singer’s cousin Angie Beyince while her faithful bodyguard Julius cleared the path.

According to TMZ, other guests included Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry, Robin Roberts and Corey Gamble and they certainly partied hard with the reception, which was held in Tribeca, wrapping up at around 1am.

As the evening drew to a close the newlyweds were seen leaving the party with Gloria dressed in a white suit, and Roxanne in a stunning gold and white shimmery dress.

Jay Z, 53, has been openly supportive of his mother’s sexuality since she came out as gay in his 2017 track Smile, which featured on his album 4:44. On the track, the Grammy-winning rapper reveals how Gloria spent years hiding the fact she was a lesbian while raising four children.

He also shared how happy he was when she found a partner, likely referring to Roxanne.