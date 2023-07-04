Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Jay Z’s mother marries longtime lesbian partner

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Jay Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, proved you’re never too old for love as she married her long-time lesbian partner, Roxanne Wilshire last weekend.

The nuptials took place in New York on Sunday evening and, of course, was a perfectly star-studded affair with Jay Z – real name Shawn Carter – leading the way like a proud son.

He was joined by his wife Beyonce, 41, who was seen teetering along in skyscraper heels while holding onto daughter Blue Ivy, 11, for support. The two were suitably glam for the occasion in evening dresses, while the Break My Soul singer finished off her peach look with a feather wrap.

They made their way into the Manhattan venue alongside Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and the singer’s cousin Angie Beyince while her faithful bodyguard Julius cleared the path.

According to TMZ, other guests included Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry, Robin Roberts and Corey Gamble and they certainly partied hard with the reception, which was held in Tribeca, wrapping up at around 1am.

As the evening drew to a close the newlyweds were seen leaving the party with Gloria dressed in a white suit, and Roxanne in a stunning gold and white shimmery dress.

Jay Z, 53, has been openly supportive of his mother’s sexuality since she came out as gay in his 2017 track Smile, which featured on his album 4:44. On the track, the Grammy-winning rapper reveals how Gloria spent years hiding the fact she was a lesbian while raising four children.

He also shared how happy he was when she found a partner, likely referring to Roxanne. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
He bagged a most amazing woman – Don Jazzy reveals singer, Johnny Drille is married
Next article
“Stop applying to Guinness World Record, we’ll get banned” – TBoss to Nigerians
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

I started my career with my death news – Skibii

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian singer, Skibii has narrated...

Tinubu to announce new date for national census — NPC

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir...

‘God I surrender, use me! I’m ready’ – RMD says as he turns 62

The Editor -
Legendary Nigerian Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD,...

JAMB should listen beyond Mmesoma by Abimbola Adelakun

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Listening to (and reading) the Joint Admissions and Matriculation...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I started my career with my death news – Skibii

Entertainment 0
July 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian singer, Skibii has narrated...

Tinubu to announce new date for national census — NPC

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir...

‘God I surrender, use me! I’m ready’ – RMD says as he turns 62

Lifestyle News 0
Legendary Nigerian Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights