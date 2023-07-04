Menu
If you do anyhow, you go see anyhow – Asari Dokubo berates journalist Reuben Abati over article about him

July 4,2023.

Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo has berated journalist Reuben Abati over an article about him.

Reuben Abati had written an article about the former militant leader titled “Asari Dokubo, Tinubu and oil theft”. He had described Dokubo as a “sycophant and an attention seeker” who benefited largely from amnesty while claiming to be an activist.Abati wrote;

“What I find curious would be the kind of monstrous sycophancy and attention-seeking antics that have attended Asari Dokubo’s recent exertions in the public space and the need for some of his claims to be closely interrogated. Sometime last week, Dokubo was quoted as saying that Nigerians should hold him responsible if Bola Tinubu fails. Asari Dokubo was referring to the removal of fuel subsidy by President Tinubu. He has, however, just provided a strong reason why Nigerian history should be made a compulsory subject in our schools. Some of the so-called big men in our society who have the capacity to smuggle themselves into front page news have no clue about contemporary history. Asari Dokubo wants to be held responsible if Tinubu fails. In his capacity as what, please? Who has appointed him into the role of the King’s Horseman?

“Has he ever heard of a man called Tokunbo Afikuyomi, who was even much finer in his expression of loyalty? Has he heard of all those people who said they should be stoned if Buhari disappointed them as president? When Nigerians started looking for people to stone, all the early-day Buhari champions had gone quiet, or were playing deaf and dumb.

Reacting to this, Asari Dokubo described Reuben Abati as a “rogue journalist” who is feeding fat from government handouts. He also claimed that Abati shouldn’t be talking about him because he contested in Ogun governorship election as running mate to an alleged wanted drug lord.

Dokubo who threatened to deal with Abati, accused him of wanting President Bola Tinubu to fail because he’s envious and jealous of the new Nigerian President.(www.naija247news.com)

