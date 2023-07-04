Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

‘I am warning you, try me you will see’ – Senator Ifeanyi Ubah warns Simon Ekpa to stop ordering Sit-At-Home in Anambra

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 4,2023.

Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, has told a Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, to take his sit-at-home campaign to his home state of Ebonyi and leave Anambra State out of it.

Ubah had urged residents of the state to open their businesses on the first weekday and shun the Monday sit-at-home order by non-state actors.

There have been several reports of attacks on residents who defied the sit-at-home order of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

 

Last week, De-facto IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa ordered the South East states to embark on a sit-at-home exercise to protest the continued detention of erstwhile leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

But Ubah says the move is detrimental to Anambra indegenes and has warned Ekpa to stay off Anambra indigenes.

“We have observed the sit-at-home for nearly two years now and every Monday, all business activity in our state is paralysed,” Ubah said on Monday, July 3 during a live interview on Channels Television.

“Because of that, we the stakeholders of my senatorial district have come to a conclusion that it’s time for us to open our businesses on Monday.

“Some people who are not residents of our zone or even in the country have used this sit-at-home to create fear in people and, at the same time, are making money and impoverishing our people. It is time for us to move on,” the senator said.

Ubah asked Ekpa to take the crusade to his people in Ebonyi and leave Anambra State.

I have heard from one Simon Ekpa, this is a warning Simon, for 17 good times you have mentioned Ifeanyi Ubah and I did not reply to you. You have been seeking my attention for 17 good times and I am answering you today, never ever mention Ifeanyi Ubah or Nnewi again

Your state Ebonyi is APC state and you have never one day mentioned your state Ebonyi. Ebonyi does not observe sit-at-home, you are in Finland contesting for councillorship or whatever, and you go to your job on Mondays but you want to deprive people because you have communication gadgets, you have the internet to run propaganda.

“I am elected officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I represent the people of Anambra South. To you Simon Ekpa and your co-travellers, for anyone of you to mention sit-at-home again, you will start preaching the sit-at-home from Ebonyi before you continue to mention Anambra State and Enugu.

I am telling you Simon Ekpa, be careful, I won’t say more than this, you have mentioned me 17 times and I’m going to reply once, Try me you will see. Go and observe sit-at-home in Ebonyi and also with your father, your family go and observe sit-at-home in your village and leave Anambra State alone,” Ubah said.

He decried that schools in the entire state were closed each Monday as the world moved forward.

“If the world is moving on and almost every part of this country is moving on and our children would not be going to school, our businesses are closed, then we are losing a very serious economy,” he said.

“That is the essence of our being elected: to serve our people and to look at what is good for our people.”

The entrepreneur criticized the continued detention of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) as the excuse for the sit-at-home order.

“I think what we need is constructive engagement with the Federal Government on the release of our brother, Nnamdi Kanu. But using that as an opportunity to paralyse the activities of the South-East, to me, is totally unacceptable henceforth,” he added.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
People working for me have houses abroad but I don’t – Dangote
Next article
Governor Soludo sets up panel to probe ‘fake’ UTME result of Anambra student
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UTME score: Provide Mmesoma’s paper for external body to remark – Charly Boy to JAMB

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian entertainer and socio-political activist,...

BREAKING: JAMB Bars Mmesoma From Taking UTME For Three Years

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

President Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Sallah Holiday

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 4,2023. The President had on June 20 departed Abuja...

‘No plastic materials in Semovita’ – NAFDAC

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UTME score: Provide Mmesoma’s paper for external body to remark – Charly Boy to JAMB

Education 0
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian entertainer and socio-political activist,...

BREAKING: JAMB Bars Mmesoma From Taking UTME For Three Years

Education 0
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board...

President Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Sallah Holiday

Politics & Govt News 0
July 4,2023. The President had on June 20 departed Abuja...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights