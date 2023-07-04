Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

He bagged a most amazing woman – Don Jazzy reveals singer, Johnny Drille is married

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran producer, singer and music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has revealed that his signee, Johnny Drille is happily married.

The Mavin boss said it was only right that the singer who has written many amazing love songs, marries one of the most amazing women he ever met.

Sharing photos of himself and the couple via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Don Jazzy who didn’t share details of the wedding, said he was excited for the couple.

Raining prayers on their union, Don Baba J, as he is fondly called, also wished the bride a happy birthday.

He wrote, “With all the amazing love songs that @johnnydrille has written, it’s only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share #Thebestpart of his life. I am so happy for both of you. May GOD continue to bless your union. Happy birthday again @rimouuune.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Senate select principal officers as Umahi,Bamidele and ndume selected
Next article
Jay Z’s mother marries longtime lesbian partner
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

I started my career with my death news – Skibii

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian singer, Skibii has narrated...

Tinubu to announce new date for national census — NPC

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir...

‘God I surrender, use me! I’m ready’ – RMD says as he turns 62

The Editor -
Legendary Nigerian Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD,...

JAMB should listen beyond Mmesoma by Abimbola Adelakun

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Listening to (and reading) the Joint Admissions and Matriculation...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I started my career with my death news – Skibii

Entertainment 0
July 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian singer, Skibii has narrated...

Tinubu to announce new date for national census — NPC

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir...

‘God I surrender, use me! I’m ready’ – RMD says as he turns 62

Lifestyle News 0
Legendary Nigerian Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights