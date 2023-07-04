Gunmen invade Emir’s palace in Minna, shoot two, cart away cash

July 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have trailed Minna Emirate councils cashier to the Emir palace’s gate shooting at a vigilante commander, two palace guards and carting away N3.3m.

Naija247news gathered that the armed men trailed the vehicle going through palace road at about 4 pm when the cashier was coming back from a commercial bank and opened fire at the vehicle in front of the Emir Palace.

The Emir was reportedly in the palace while gunmen shot sporadically to scare people away before they made away with undisclosed amount of cash belonging to the Minna Emirate.

Two of the injured palace guards were reportedly taken to Minna General Hospital for medical attention.

An eyewitness said the criminals overpowered the vigilantes in the palace after a gun duel.

Naija247news reports that 13 members of a vigilante corps were killed while 30 others were abducted by bandits in Niger State three weeks ago.