Politics & Govt News

Governor Soludo sets up panel to probe ‘fake’ UTME result of Anambra student

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July  4,2023.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has ordered a probe into the controversy trailing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) result of Ejikeme Mmeoma, a pupil from the state who sat for the last JAMB examination.

On Sunday, July 2, LIB reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), released a statement saying it will be prosecuting Ms Ejikeme for falsification of result. According to the board, Ejikeme scored 249 in the examination as against the 362 she is parading.  The founder of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwum, had awarded her a N3 million scholarship for her “exploit”.  The Anambra state government was also planning to honour her for allegedly emerging as the highest score.

In a statement released today July 3, the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, said the State government had instituted a panel of inquiry to probe the controversy.

 

“A panel of inquiry has been set up to work with security agents to investigate the allegation of falsification of result levelled against Mmesoma Ejikeme, who had earlier been showcased in the social media as having scored the highest.”

The commissioner described the controversy on the girl’s result as embarrassing, “especially coming at a time Governor Chukwuma Soludo is repositioning the education sector in Anambra State.”

She however hailed Nkechinyere Umeh who was declared by JAMB as the highest scorer nationwide with a cumulative mark of 360 in the 2023 UTME.(www.naija247news.com)

‘I am warning you, try me you will see’ – Senator Ifeanyi Ubah warns Simon Ekpa to stop ordering Sit-At-Home in Anambra
Naira gains by 3.61% against Dollar at Investors and Exporters’ Window
