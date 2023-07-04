Menu
Search
Subscribe
NIgeria 2023 Presidential Elections

European Union Report On Nigeria’s 2023 Elections Accurate, LP Counters FG

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Labour Party, in a swift reaction to the federal government’s position on the conclusion of the European Union over the 2023 election, described the Presidency’s comment discrediting the report as medicine after death.

The party in a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh said the report from the EU was one out of many international observers who had submitted that the election was rigged in favour of the ruling party.

The Statement reads: “The leadership of the Labour Party has noted with dismay the statement by the Federal Government discrediting the European Union’s conclusion on the 2023 General Election wherein it faulted the modalities by which the conclusion was reached.

“We see this face-saving measure by the Federal Government which is coming days after the submission of the report as feeble and medicine after death.

“It will interest the government to note that the European Union’s report is only one out of numerous submissions by other international Observers who have described the outcome of the election as a sham and an exercise that did not reflect the will of the majority of Nigerians.

“Labour Party stands by the position of the EU observation mission. We have always said that this election was massively rigged in favour of the APC and their candidate.

“What the FG is saying is just an afterthought and a shameless effort to mask the obvious. Even the blind can see, the deaf can hear and they know this election was manipulated.

“Huge pieces of evidence are abound for even the deaf and the blind to hear and feel. We are only hoping that the judiciary will dispense justice without fear or favour in the interest of the nation and posterity.

“Nigerians already know the true winner of the 2023 presidential election and no amount of slandering, denial, or rebuttal can change the fact that the party in power has no mandate of the electorate.

“We must also note that whatever position the INEC has taken is with active connivance with the Federal Government to deny the electorate and it clearly shows that INEC is not in any way independent.

“The Commission’s action is at the whims and caprices of the government and we know it. But Nigerians looking to the Judiciary for justice. That’s where we stand,” Obiora stated in the statement.

Previous article
Some of My Nigerian Employees Have Houses Abroad But I Don’t — Dangote
Next article
I Will Use My Connections to End Sit-At-Home In Igbo States Says Ifeanyi Uba
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

N4.7bn Judgement Debt: Court Discharges 22 Banks In Garnishee Proceedings Against NNPC, PPMC

Idowu Peters -
Federal High Court, in Lagos has discharged 22 banks...

Housewives lament as tomato prices skyrockets

Samuel Onyekwe -
Some housewives in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on...

I Will Use My Connections to End Sit-At-Home In Igbo States Says Ifeanyi Uba

Bisi Adesina -
The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr. Ifeanyi...

Some of My Nigerian Employees Have Houses Abroad But I Don’t — Dangote

Gbenga Samson -
One of Africa’s richest men has revealed that while...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

N4.7bn Judgement Debt: Court Discharges 22 Banks In Garnishee Proceedings Against NNPC, PPMC

Cases & Trials 0
Federal High Court, in Lagos has discharged 22 banks...

Housewives lament as tomato prices skyrockets

Food Inflation 0
Some housewives in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on...

I Will Use My Connections to End Sit-At-Home In Igbo States Says Ifeanyi Uba

NIgeria 2023 Presidential Elections 0
The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr. Ifeanyi...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights