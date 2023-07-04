Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Driver bites off Vehicle Inspection officer’s ear in Delta

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A yet-to-identified Sienna car driver has reportedly bitten the ear of a Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) identified as Papu Prosper.

The incident occurred during a heated argument between the VIO officer and the driver along Eagle Roundabout by Federal Government College, Warri, Delta State.

The victim who confirmed the development to Vanguard on Monday, said the incident happened on Friday.

According to him, the driver was earlier apprehended during an operation over expired car particulars.

Narrating his ordeal, the victim said: “I am a Vehicle Inspection Officer, VIO. We went for a patrol in Warri, Delta State, where we apprehended a driver whose car particulars have expired. In the process, my boss told me to follow him to our office in Warri to confirm whether his particulars are up to date or not.

“While following the man, he said he will kill me, that the VIO has done a lot. So he brought out a dagger and was trying to butcher me into pieces. I struggled to get out of the vehicle as it was on speed. In the process, I fought him, and he bit off my ear.”.  (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
“Davido wants me to keep the child” – Anita Brown discloses
Next article
Nigeria’s revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

TotalEnergies to Start Oil Exploration In Congo Republic

Joseph Adam -
TotalEnergies' Senior Vice President Africa, Exploration and Production, Henri-Max...

Nigeria’s revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Peters Anene, News Editor -
According to the data fact sheet which shows the...

“Davido wants me to keep the child” – Anita Brown discloses

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The side chic and soon-to-be baby...

“Stop applying to Guinness World Record, we’ll get banned” – TBoss to Nigerians

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ex-BBNaija housemate, TBoss has urged Nigerians...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

TotalEnergies to Start Oil Exploration In Congo Republic

Oil Markets 0
TotalEnergies' Senior Vice President Africa, Exploration and Production, Henri-Max...

Nigeria’s revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Revenue and Taxation 0
According to the data fact sheet which shows the...

“Davido wants me to keep the child” – Anita Brown discloses

Entertainment 0
July 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The side chic and soon-to-be baby...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights