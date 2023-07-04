“Davido wants me to keep the child” – Anita Brown discloses

July 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The side chic and soon-to-be baby mama of Davido, Anita Brown has disclosed that the artist wants her to keep the child.

Anita Brown has been making headlines for a couple of weeks after she came out to disclose that Davido impregnated her and wanted her to abort the pregnancy.

The businesswoman has been on a ranting spree for days over her pregnancy with Davido. The US-based entrepreneur has taken to her Instastory to claim that Davido wants her to keep the child but was only pretending.

According to Anita Brown, Davido was aware she would call him out publicly because he knows she is hot-tempered. But it doesn’t change the fact that Davido wants the child.

“Trust me that man wants me to have the baby, this would not all be happening if that’s not what he really wants. It’s already out, that’s what he wanted. He knew I would do this cause he knows my temperament. He wanted me to have this child. Keep being oblivious all y’all want”. (www.naija247news.com).