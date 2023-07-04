Menu
Political parties

APC NWC Disowns Majority Principal Officers Announced By Akpabio, Abbas

By: Idowu Peters

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Abdullahi Adamu on Tuesday disowned the majority principal officers announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

According to the National Chairman of the party, the party has not officially communicated with the presiding officers.

Naija News gathered that Adamu made the declaration on Tuesday at a meeting with governors of the party.

Recall that Akpabio on Tuesday during plenary announced Opeyemi Bamidele as the Senate Leader, while former Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, emerged as Deputy Majority Leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume grabbed Senate Majority Whip and Lola Ashiru named Deputy Majority Whip.

In a related development, the Speaker announced Hon. Julius Ihonvbere representing Owan federal constituency of Edo State as the majority leader.

Other principal officers from the Majority Caucus as announced included Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims (Kogi, APC)- Deputy majority leader; Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (Gombe, APC)- Chief Whip and Hon. Adewumi Onanuga (Ogun, APC) -Deputy Majority Whip.

Adamu said, “The election of the principal officers of the Senate by the Senate President and Deputy Senate President. The election of the speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives have been determined and announced and their responsibilities.

“The remaining offices will be determined by the two chambers is yet to be done. I had a courtesy call on Saturday from the President of the Senate and his Deputy. The following which was Sunday, I received the visit by the Speaker and his Deputy Speaker coming to me for Sallah’s homage.

“But, I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“The national headquarters of the party of the NWC has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices.

“And until we formally resolve and communicate with them in writing which is the norm and practice, it is not our intention to break away from traditions. So whatever announcement is done either the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker, is not from this secretariat.”

