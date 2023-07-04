Menu
Adeboye Sends Message To Nigerians Over Economic Crisis

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 4,2023.

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians to endure the economic hardship in the country.

He asked Nigerians to trust God and look unto him for provision.

The clergyman stated this while addressing his congregation at the RCCG headquarters, ‘The Throne of Grace’, Ebute-metta, Lagos during the monthly thanksgiving service with the theme: “El-Shaddai”.

Adeboye opined that despite the various challenges in the nation, Nigerians can go to sleep peacefully if they cleave to Almighty God who has everything at his disposal.

“Breaking down the meaning of His Name “El-Shaddai” into human language, the meaning describes God as a mother who just gave birth to babies. No matter the number of babies the mother gave birth to, she would have enough milk to breastfeed the babies. It is natural.

“The name therefore portrays God as “All Sufficient God” Who has more than enough to take care of Nigerians who trust and repose their confidence in Him,” he said.

Speaking further Adeboye warned that those who will enjoy God’s inexhaustible provisions must lead righteous, holy and transparent life with nothing to hide.

The Pastor in Charge of RCCG, The Throne of Grace, National Headquarters, Pastor Adebayo Adeyemo also told Nigerians who can turn to God to heave a sigh of relief, adding if they can trust God and live in His presence at all times, the pains they are experiencing now will soon be a thing of the past as every indication shows that President Tinubu has started on a good footing.(www.naija247news.com)

