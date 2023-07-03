PZ Cussons Bearish on Financial Performance Over Naira Devaluation

PZ Cussons said Tuesday that it expects to take a one-off hit to its near-term financial performance following the devaluation of the Nigerian naira, but will report a rise in fiscal 2023 revenue and adjusted pretax profit.

Still, the London-listed consumer-goods company, which houses the Imperial Leather soap and Morning Fresh washing-up detergent brands, said it is well placed to withstand any macroeconomic volatility in Nigeria.

“We believe the medium-to-long-term prospects for our Nigerian business will be much improved by the economic reforms, currently being introduced by the new government,” it said.

The company said for the year-ended May 31, revenue will be around 655 million pounds ($832.8 million), with like-for-like revenue growth in each geographical region in the fourth quarter. The company reported revenue of GBP592.8 million in fiscal 2022.

Adjusted pretax profit will be at least GBP70 million compared with GBP66.6 million the year before.

“We remain committed to delivering the benefits of executing our strategy in the year ahead,” Chief Executive Jonathan Myers said.