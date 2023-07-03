Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Nigerians now see “Democracy as a Scam” as fuel subsidy removal, naira devaluation bits harder

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Within one week, Mayowa Adesina staggeringly watched the fuel expenses for the generator in his barbershop soar, the highest-ever jump since he entered the haircut business over 15 years ago.

“I’ve never bought fuel and paid N10,000 [$13] before. Now I buy it and it lasts for three days,” says Mr Adeshina, a barber in Festac Town, Lagos.

On the day he assumed office as Nigeria’s 16th president on 29 May, Mr Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy, a decision that saw the price of petrol jump three-fold across the country. In Lagos, the price of one litre rose from N180 to about N500. Outside Lagos, it costs even higher.

Mr Tinubu, who sacked the Central Bank of Nigeria governor Godwin Emefiele, also called for the unification of the country’s multiple exchange rates. While the move was widely lauded by economists, it has caused prices to skyrocket.

Several universities and other higher institutions across the country had increased their tuition by as much as 100 per cent.

Within one week, Mayowa Adesina staggeringly watched the fuel expenses for the generator in his barbershop soar, the highest-ever jump since he entered the haircut business over 15 years ago.

“I’ve never bought fuel and paid N10,000 [$13] before. Now I buy it and it lasts for three days,” says Mr Adeshina, a barber in Festac Town, Lagos.

On the day he assumed office as Nigeria’s 16th president on 29 May, Mr Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy, a decision that saw the price of petrol jump three-fold across the country. In Lagos, the price of one litre rose from N180 to about N500. Outside Lagos, it costs even higher.

Mr Tinubu, who sacked the Central Bank of Nigeria governor Godwin Emefiele, also called for the unification of the country’s multiple exchange rates. While the move was widely lauded by economists, it has caused prices to skyrocket.

Several universities and other higher institutions across the country had increased their tuition by as much as 100 per cent.

Read the full report here.

[Premium Times]
269 times

Previous article
NAHCON: 13 Nigerians Died During Hajj in Saudi Arabia
Next article
Steven Gerrard appointed manager of Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights