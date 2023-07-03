Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Falls to N769.25/$1 At I&E, N771/$1 at Black Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

July 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira closed the last trading day of the week on a weaker note in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market on Friday, June 30, the first session since Tuesday after the Sallah holiday break.

With the return of the market, there was a slight rush for the greenback as the Naira lost 0.82 per cent or N6.25 to close at N769.25/$1 versus last Tuesday’s value of N763/$1.

Data obtained by Business Post from FMDQ Securities Exchange showed that the local was under FX demand pressure as the turnover for the day remained high.

Transactions worth $263.45 million were executed in the official market yesterday, 7.2 per cent or $17.80 million higher than the $245.65 million carried out on Tuesday.

Also, in the parallel market, the Nigerian currency depreciated against the United States Dollar on Friday by N1 to quote at N771/$1 compared with Thursday’s exchange rate of N770/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
A good obstetrician is not the brilliant, but one that delivers safely – Owei Lakemfa
Next article
Two Arrested As University Student Drowns In Edo
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Schools shut by enforcers of sit-at-home in Imo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Schools in Imo state failed to...

Those Going To Court To Reclaim Mandate Are Only Wasting Time – Prophet Ezekiel Odedoyin

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 3,2023. A clergyman, Prophet Ezekiel Olawumi Odedoyin, Head Prophet...

Kidnapped oil workers regain freedom

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 3, 2023. Eight employees of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc...

Two Arrested As University Student Drowns In Edo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A student of the University of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Schools shut by enforcers of sit-at-home in Imo

Colleges 0
July 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Schools in Imo state failed to...

Those Going To Court To Reclaim Mandate Are Only Wasting Time – Prophet Ezekiel Odedoyin

Religion 0
July 3,2023. A clergyman, Prophet Ezekiel Olawumi Odedoyin, Head Prophet...

Kidnapped oil workers regain freedom

Oil & Gas 0
July 3, 2023. Eight employees of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights