Naira Falls to N769.25/$1 At I&E, N771/$1 at Black Market

July 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira closed the last trading day of the week on a weaker note in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market on Friday, June 30, the first session since Tuesday after the Sallah holiday break.

With the return of the market, there was a slight rush for the greenback as the Naira lost 0.82 per cent or N6.25 to close at N769.25/$1 versus last Tuesday’s value of N763/$1.

Data obtained by Business Post from FMDQ Securities Exchange showed that the local was under FX demand pressure as the turnover for the day remained high.

Transactions worth $263.45 million were executed in the official market yesterday, 7.2 per cent or $17.80 million higher than the $245.65 million carried out on Tuesday.

Also, in the parallel market, the Nigerian currency depreciated against the United States Dollar on Friday by N1 to quote at N771/$1 compared with Thursday’s exchange rate of N770/$1.(www.naija247news.com).