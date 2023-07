July 3, 2023.

Eight employees of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc who were kidnapped last week in Lagos, have regained freedom.

The oil workers were abducted around 6pm on Monday, June 26, while on a private boat from Lagos Island to Lekki.

They were released on Sunday night, July 2, at the Sangotedo area of Lagos State. The Nation reported that it is unclear if any ransom was paid for their freedom.

Their release has been confirmed by Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.