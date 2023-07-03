Menu
Search
Subscribe
Diplomacy

Chinese navy makes rare foray into West Africa with Nigeria visit

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

BEIJING, July 3 – A naval fleet of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) led by the destroyer Nanning arrived in Nigeria on Sunday for a rare visit by the Chinese military to Africa’s Atlantic coast, where Beijing has long made efforts to grow its influence.

The Chinese ambassador to Nigeria hailed the five-day visit as a milestone in ties, and the Nigerian navy expressed willingness to work with China to tackle maritime security threats and maintain stability in the Gulf of Guinea, the Chinese embassy said in a statement on Monday.

The destroyer and an accompanying frigate, Sanya, along with a supply ship, Weishanhu, arrived off the port of Lagos, with the Nanning berthing for a port call through Thursday, the Nigerian navy said in a statement.

Oil-rich West Africa is an important global exporter of crude. The region, mostly Angola and Nigeria, is among China’s top oil suppliers. Major Chinese oil explorer CNOOC Ltd also engages in deep-sea production off the coast of Nigeria.

In January, Nigeria opened a billion-dollar Chinese-built deep seaport in Lagos. The new Lekki deep sea port, one of the region’s biggest, is 75%-owned by state-owned China Harbour Engineering Co. and the Singapore-based Tolaram group.

There has also been speculation the Gulf of Guinea could offer a base for China’s military. Last year, U.S. defence officials expressed concern that such a base, possibly in Equatorial Guinea, could threaten U.S. national security.

In 2017, China opened its first overseas naval base in Djibouti, one of the world’s most important choke points for maritime trade, fanning concern that Beijing might set up more regional “logistics facilities” as its military develops the capacity to operate thousands of kilometres from home.

Over the last three decades, China has widened its influence in almost every African nation through investment, trade and loans.

In 2016, the cash-strapped island nation of Sao Tome and Principe in the Gulf established relations with Beijing after cutting ties with democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.

Previous article
Gunmen k!ll RCCG pastor, k!dnap seven church members in Ogun
Next article
Ecobank Nigeria gets IFC/NGX Award for promoting Gender Balance
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Schools shut by enforcers of sit-at-home in Imo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Schools in Imo state failed to...

Those Going To Court To Reclaim Mandate Are Only Wasting Time – Prophet Ezekiel Odedoyin

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 3,2023. A clergyman, Prophet Ezekiel Olawumi Odedoyin, Head Prophet...

Kidnapped oil workers regain freedom

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 3, 2023. Eight employees of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc...

Two Arrested As University Student Drowns In Edo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A student of the University of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Schools shut by enforcers of sit-at-home in Imo

Colleges 0
July 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Schools in Imo state failed to...

Those Going To Court To Reclaim Mandate Are Only Wasting Time – Prophet Ezekiel Odedoyin

Religion 0
July 3,2023. A clergyman, Prophet Ezekiel Olawumi Odedoyin, Head Prophet...

Kidnapped oil workers regain freedom

Oil & Gas 0
July 3, 2023. Eight employees of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights