We will survive all challenges confronting us – Shettima promises Nigerians

June 30,2023.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is working tirelessly to tackle all challenges bedeviling the country.

The Vice President who visited the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi, noted that the Monarch told him about “poignant issues facing the society, especially with regards to the infrastructural deficit”.

Shettima went on to promise Nigerians that “all the challenges confronting us, we will survive it as a people”.He said;

“We went with His Excellency, the Governor, to pay homage to the Royal Highness, the Shehu of Borno. He raised some very poignant issues facing the society, especially with regards to the infrastructural deficit.

“We conveyed to him the best wishes from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Shehu talked about issues concerning the roads that should be immediately addressed, especially the Gamboru Ngala and Dikwa roads. Certainly, it would be addressed. That of Damboa will also be addressed.

I am here to assure the Shehu of the maximum support of President Tinubu.”(www.naija247news.com)