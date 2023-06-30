Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

We will survive all challenges confronting us – Shettima promises Nigerians

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 30,2023.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is working tirelessly to tackle all challenges bedeviling the country.

The Vice President who visited the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi, noted that the Monarch told him about “poignant issues facing the society, especially with regards to the infrastructural deficit”.

Shettima went on to promise Nigerians that “all the challenges confronting us, we will survive it as a people”.He said;

“We went with His Excellency, the Governor, to pay homage to the Royal Highness, the Shehu of Borno. He raised some very poignant issues facing the society, especially with regards to the infrastructural deficit.

“We conveyed to him the best wishes from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Shehu talked about issues concerning the roads that should be immediately addressed, especially the Gamboru Ngala and Dikwa roads. Certainly, it would be addressed. That of Damboa will also be addressed.

I am here to assure the Shehu of the maximum support of President Tinubu.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
I invoked the spirit of freedom during my campaign in Ogun state – Tinubu
Next article
Marketers project N700 per litre for petrol
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“This man has changed my life forever” – Selena Gómez says as she eulogizes Rema

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actress and musician, Selena Gomez...

Abortion isn’t murder – BBTitans’ Khosi

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Titans Season 1 reality...

Twitter restricts unverified users from reading above 300 posts per day

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Microblogging site, Twitter has slammed restrictions...

Tinubu’s ministerial nominees undergo security checks

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 2,2023. The list containing the names of ministerial nominees...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“This man has changed my life forever” – Selena Gómez says as she eulogizes Rema

Entertainment 0
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actress and musician, Selena Gomez...

Abortion isn’t murder – BBTitans’ Khosi

Entertainment 0
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Titans Season 1 reality...

Twitter restricts unverified users from reading above 300 posts per day

Entertainment 0
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Microblogging site, Twitter has slammed restrictions...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights