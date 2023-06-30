Menu
Suspected armed robber rips N700,000 gold chain from neck of victim at gunpoint in Delta

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 30, 2023.

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber who stole a gold chain valued at N700,000 in Sapele and recovered one pump action gun, two locally made cut-to-size guns and cartridges.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, said the robbery suspect, Lucky Sunday, ripped the gold chain from the neck of his victim at gunpoint.

“On the 25th June 2023 at about 2030hrs, the DPO Sapele division, CSP Harrison Nwabuisi received a distress call from a victim (name withheld) that at about 2030hrs, as he alighted from his car, a suspected armed robber attacked him with a gun, cut his gold chain from his neck valued #700,000 and took to his heels,” the statement read.

“The DPO Sapele division immediately alerted the patrol team deployed around that axis. They swung into action and arrested the suspect named Lucky Sunday ‘M’ age 25yrs Otumara village Jesse, one cut-to-size double barrel locally made pistol, three life cartridges, one torch light phone, and the stolen gold chain were recovered from the suspect. Investigation is ongoing,”

In an earlier development, on the same date at about 1523hrs, while police operatives from Sapele division were on visibility patrol around Sapele and environs, they heard some suspected cultists chanting ‘ARO MATE’.

The policemen swiftly moved to the area where the suspects on sighting the police took to their heels, leaving behind a victim they were holding hostage with the intention to murder him. The victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family, and one pump action gun was recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

The PPRO further disclosed that police operatives rescued two armed robbery victims along Uromi Junction in Agbor.

“On the 26th June 2023, at about 0135hrs, the DPO Agbor division CSP Idris Haruna received a distress call of an ongoing armed robbery operation along Uromi Junction Agbor.

“The DPO CSP Idris Haruna Promptly responded, led operatives of the division to the scene where the hoodlums on sighting the police took to their heels and escaped into a nearby bush abandoning one cut to size locally fabricated gun, one expanded cartridge.

“The victims (names withheld) aged 41 years and 36yrs, both of Agbor community were rescued unhurt. They stated that they were attacked on their way from Agbor-Obia area towards Uromi Junction Agbor. Exhibit in custody, investigation has commence and effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspects.” (www.naija247news.com).

