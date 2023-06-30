Police parade suspected killers of Naval officer in Ondo

June 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ondo State Police Command has paraded the three suspects who killed a Naval officer, Samuel Ayomide Akingbagbogun, at Idoani, in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, Francis Shagari, 17; Sambo Ayomide, 20; and Johnson Adeleke, 20; were paraded before newsmen at police headquarters in Akure on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The hoodlums attacked Akingbohunmi on Monday, June 26, during an argument with a commercial motorcyclist. The officer sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

The deceased is a sub-lieutenant, who was attached to Nigeria Navy Secondary School in Imeri, a few kilometres away from Idoani.

During interrogation, the suspects disclosed that they were all walking on the road when the naval officer who was heading towards them hit and brushed them while trying to dodge a puddle of water on the road.

One of the suspects, Adeleke, revealed how they mobilise other friends in the community to attack the naval officer before he was unconscious.

“He (naval official) was walking on the same road with us and while trying to dodge the puddle of water, he hit one of us and we kicked against it,” he said.

“Before we know it, he slapped us and this led to a serious fight. An elderly man quickly intervened and settled the matter. But, we felt the naval officer cheated us after beating the hell out of us and we decided to mobilise some of our friends using motorbikes to trail him down to meet him again.

“That was how we got our revenge and we hit him back. We pounced on him too, beat him up and we used an iron rod on him. When we noticed he was unconscious, we ran away,” he said.

Spokesperson of the command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who paraded the suspects, said the police were still on the trail of other suspects, who participated in the attack on the naval officer but are currently at large.

“On Monday 26th of June, one Mr Olaoluwa came to Idoani Police Division and reported that his friend, while on their way had an altercation with one Johnson Adeleke but someone came around to settle the scuffle. Unfortunately, this young boy went and mobilized others and attacked them,” she said.

“Later, we realized that the victim attacked was Sub-Lieutenant, Akingbagbohun Samuel Ayomide of the Nigerian Navy.

“Currently, the three suspects are in custody and in the course of interrogation, we realized that one Ayomide Sambo was one of those mobilised to the scene.

“When he got there, he carried an iron rod, hit him on his head, and his testicles and started stoning him. Later, he became unconscious and he was rushed to the hospital in the town, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.”

Odunlami-Omisanya, who condemned the action of the suspects, disclosed that they will be charged with “murder and conspiracy” before the court.

While allaying the fears of residents of the Idoani community over any possible military reprisal.

"People might have their fears but the police and navy are working together to ensure there is peace in the community," she added.