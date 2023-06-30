Nigerian Navy reshuffles 57 senior officers

June 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Navy has reshuffled the appointments of top senior officers comprising 56 rear admirals and a Commodore.

The Director of Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, in a statement on Thursday said those affected by the reshuffling are Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole formerly the Director of Logistics, Defence Space Administration, is now appointed as the Chief of Communications and Information Technology, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Alexander Bingel formerly Director Combat Policy and Tactics is now the Director of Logistics, Defence Headquarters.

Others are Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, formerly Director of Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, Naval Headquarters is now the Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Kennedy Ezete formerly Director of Project Monitoring, Defence Headquarters resumes as the Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Livingstone Izu who was Director Manning at Naval Headquarters is the new Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Musa Madugu formally Deputy Director Special Operation Forces at the Defence Headquarters has been appointed as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordinance Depot.

Also, Rear Admiral Daupreye Matthew, the erstwhile Director of Innovation and Concept Development, at Naval Headquarters is now the Director of Training, Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Zakariya Muhammad, the former Director of Training, Naval Headquarters has been reappointed Chief of Training and Operations.

Similarly, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Nmoyem has been reappointed as Director Human Rights Desks at the Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima formerly Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command moves to Defence Headquarters as Director of Plans.

The former Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere has been appointed the Chief of Defence Administration at the Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Hamza Kaoje who was the Director of Equipment Standardization and Harmonization, Defence Headquarters has been appointed Group Managing Director, Navy Holdings Limited among others.(www.naija247news.com)