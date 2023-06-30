Menu
Nigeria will see positive changes as we move along after going through these baby steps of pains – Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 30,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has asked Nigerians to endure what he described as baby steps of pain following some economic reforms he embarked on since his inauguration on May 29.

Speaking during a private visit to the palace of the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, June 29, Tinubu stated that he is still taking baby steps and not in a hurry. He said;

“Let’s be united. Let’s be focused. No distractions. We will arrive at the positive destination for this country and it’s all in our hands. By the grace of God Almighty, we shall reap the fruit of our labour.

“Nigeria will see positive changes as we move along, just go through these baby steps of pains. Me too, I am taking baby steps as the president, not marching in a hurry, be ready to listen, maintain an open door policy, let the freedom flow, let the confidence return to Nigeria. This country is the only country we have. I have been a refugee. I know what it’s to be a refugee.”(www.naija247news.com)

