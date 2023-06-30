Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Naomi Campbell gives birth to her second child at 53 years.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

British supermodel, Naomi Campbell has become a mother for the second time.

The model, 53, announced the news with an adorable picture of the child’s hand, confirming that she had welcomed a boy.

Her caption read: ‘My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. ’

‘It’s never too late to become a mother.’

Naomi became a first-time mum at the age of 51 in May 2021.

Speaking to British Vogue in February last year, while posing with her daughter for a cover shoot, the model confirmed that she is her biological child.

‘She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,’ she said.

The runway star, who has kept her daughter out of the limelight, described her firstborn as a ‘dream’ child.

Speaking to BBC’s Hardtalk, the runway queen revealed shortly after her birth: ‘I’m really lucky. I think I have a dream child. She is wonderful. She’s so very independent already.

‘Very smart, alert. Sleeps 12 hours. A good girl.’ (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Mourinho handed 10-day suspension for ref criticism
Next article
Eleven die, eight others injured in Edo road crash
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Eleven die, eight others injured in Edo road crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than eleven persons, including...

Mourinho handed 10-day suspension for ref criticism

Idowu Peters -
Jose Mourinho wore a microphone to "protect himself" when...

World Environment Day 2023: Chevron Nigeria’s Commitment to an eco-friendly environment

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The world commemorates World Environment Day...

NEXIM partners Fidelity Bank, and Sapphital to grow Nigeria’s export sector.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Eleven die, eight others injured in Edo road crash

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than eleven persons, including...

Mourinho handed 10-day suspension for ref criticism

Other Sports 0
Jose Mourinho wore a microphone to "protect himself" when...

World Environment Day 2023: Chevron Nigeria’s Commitment to an eco-friendly environment

Renewable Energy 0
June 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The world commemorates World Environment Day...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights