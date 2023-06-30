Menu
Nigeria Security News

Man Arrested In Lagos For Using Toy Gun To Rob

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 38-year-old man, Oguntunde Ismaila, has been arrested after he used a toy gun to rob residents of Unilag Estate in the Magodo area of Lagos.

The suspect, along with three others, allegedly invaded the estate in the wee hours of Sallah day armed with items that looked like guns and injured one of the guards at the gate before they gained entry into the estate on Science Road.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that at about 4am, policemen from Isheri Division received a call that armed robbers had invaded the estate and that they mobilised to the scene and arrested one Oguntunde Ismaila Ajibade.

He said, “After being searched, the following items were recovered from him: an improvised gun, one axe, a torchlight, a toy ammunition magazine and a black pullover.

“Prior to the arrival of the police, the gang succeeded in inflicting injuries on one of the guards at the estate’s gate.

“Suspect and exhibits are presently in police custody and efforts are in progress to arrest his fleeing accomplices.”(www.naija247news.com).

Fake news” – Shehu Garba denies claims Buhari has asked Tinubu not to investigate former officials in his government
I Was Sure Buhari’s Naira Redesign Policy Would Not Prevent My Electoral Victory” –Pre. Tinubu
