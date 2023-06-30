Menu
Politics & Govt News

INEC spokesperson Festus Okoye fails to explain what caused the glitch that stopped the upload of presidential election result on IREV portal

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 30,2023.

Festus Okoye, spokesperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to explain what caused the glitch that stopped the upload of presidential election result on IREV portal.

During an interview on Channels Television, he also questioned why opposition parties are relying on results posted on IREV and not on their agents.

Okoye said that it is wrong to suggest that the electoral body wasted taxpayers’ money during the election as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was successfully used for voter accreditation, and result upload for the polls.He said;

“It is not fair to judge the entire performance of the commission on the basis of a glitch in the result upload for the presidential election.

“Almost all the political parties nominated and got accredited at least over 170,000 polling agents. What that means is that they had primary evidence of the results from the polling units.

However when asked by media personality, Seun Okinbaloye to explain what caused the glitch, he stated that he doesn’t know much about technology and can’t delve into that.(www.naija247news.com)

I Was Sure Buhari’s Naira Redesign Policy Would Not Prevent My Electoral Victory” –Pre. Tinubu
Apostle Chibuzor hospitalized after collapsing at the airport
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

