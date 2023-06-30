Menu
I invoked the spirit of freedom during my campaign in Ogun state – Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 30,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has narrated how he invoked the spirit of freedom during his presidential campaign in Ogun state.

Speaking during a visit to the private residence of Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland on Thursday, June 29, Tinubu said he invoked the spirit twice in the state. The President also disclosed that the spirit has been giving him the drive to serve the country.He said;

“It is a homecoming and I owe so much to all of you and there is so much to thank you for. Because of the way you have taken me and the way you’ve responded to me, all I can say is thank you.

“To many of you, thank you for being there for me and being there for the country. You demonstrated so much loyalty, so much commitment and voted at a very crucial time.

Your monies were confiscated. The cash swap didn’t work. It was terrible then. I realised that and I came to Ogun State to invoke the spirit of freedom for which we are noted for.

I invoked that spirit twice. The spirit of Baba (referring to Awujale). The spirit of Baba – Emi l’okan. The spirit for being blunt and that is him.

“And the second spirit is that of money (Naira scarcity), even if there is no money. And that, ever since, has been the spirit that is driving me to serve.”(www.naija247news.com)

Nigeria will see positive changes as we move along after going through these baby steps of pains – Tinubu
We will survive all challenges confronting us – Shettima promises Nigerians
