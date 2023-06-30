Fake news” – Shehu Garba denies claims Buhari has asked Tinubu not to investigate former officials in his government

June 30,2023.

The spokesperson of former President Muhammad Buhari, Garba Shehu, has described as ‘fake news’ reports claiming the immediate past Nigerian leader has asked his successor, Bola Tinubu, not to investigate officials who served in his government.

In a statement released, Garba stated that the reports should not be given any attention.

“If social media is to be believed, former President Buhari is requesting his successor, President Tinubu not to investigate some former officials of his government. It is fake; let us not discuss it or give it energy or air of publicity. This is fake news, and nothing more. Thankfully, there was no one other than the two leaders in the room in which they met, so no one was there to report their conversation.

As much as possible, the former President wishes to remain outside the spotlight so as not to distract the new administration.

On why President Buhari left Daura for London where he has been residing in recent times, Shehu said the former President moved there to have some private time as he has been bombarded with visits from friends and well-wishers since he left office on May 29.

"He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realising that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place. It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realization of the promises they made."he said.