Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Fake news” – Shehu Garba denies claims Buhari has asked Tinubu not to investigate former officials in his government

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 30,2023.

The spokesperson of former President Muhammad Buhari, Garba Shehu, has described as ‘fake news’ reports claiming the immediate past Nigerian leader has asked his successor, Bola Tinubu, not to investigate officials who served in his government.

In a statement released, Garba stated that the reports should not be given any attention.

“If social media is to be believed, former President Buhari is requesting his successor, President Tinubu not to investigate some former officials of his government. It is fake; let us not discuss it or give it energy or air of publicity. This is fake news, and nothing more. Thankfully, there was no one other than the two leaders in the room in which they met, so no one was there to report their conversation.

As much as possible, the former President wishes to remain outside the spotlight so as not to distract the new administration.

On why President Buhari left Daura for London where he has been residing in recent times, Shehu said the former President moved there to have some private time as he has been bombarded with visits from friends and well-wishers since he left office on May 29.

“He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realising that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place. It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realization of the promises they made.”he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Marketers project N700 per litre for petrol
Next article
Man Arrested In Lagos For Using Toy Gun To Rob
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“This man has changed my life forever” – Selena Gómez says as she eulogizes Rema

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actress and musician, Selena Gomez...

Abortion isn’t murder – BBTitans’ Khosi

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Titans Season 1 reality...

Twitter restricts unverified users from reading above 300 posts per day

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Microblogging site, Twitter has slammed restrictions...

Tinubu’s ministerial nominees undergo security checks

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 2,2023. The list containing the names of ministerial nominees...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“This man has changed my life forever” – Selena Gómez says as she eulogizes Rema

Entertainment 0
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actress and musician, Selena Gomez...

Abortion isn’t murder – BBTitans’ Khosi

Entertainment 0
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Titans Season 1 reality...

Twitter restricts unverified users from reading above 300 posts per day

Entertainment 0
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Microblogging site, Twitter has slammed restrictions...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights