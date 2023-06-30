Ex-Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, attends state banquet held in honor of President Tinubu in Lagos

June 30,2023.

Former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, attended the state banquet held in honor of President Tinubu in Lagos today June 29.

Recall that Tinubu and Ambode fell apart in 2015 after Ambode, was unable to secure a return ticket in 2015.

He lost the ticket to his successor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and this caused a rift between himself and Tinubu.

It appears all is now well with them. Ambode is one of the guests at the state banquet currently holding at the Lagos house, Marina and he stepped out to go greet the President.

Watch a video of him greeting President Tinubu below…