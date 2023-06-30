Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Ex-Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, attends state banquet held in honor of President Tinubu in Lagos

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 30,2023.

Former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, attended the state banquet held in honor of President Tinubu in Lagos today June 29.

Recall that Tinubu and Ambode fell apart in 2015 after Ambode, was unable to secure a return ticket in 2015.

He lost the ticket to his successor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and this caused a rift between himself and Tinubu.

It appears all is now well with them. Ambode is one of the guests at the state banquet currently holding at the Lagos house, Marina and he stepped out to go greet the President.

Watch a video of him greeting President Tinubu below…(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
FG Okays Vehicle Importation Via Land Borders
Next article
Nigeria will see positive changes as we move along after going through these baby steps of pains – Tinubu
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“This man has changed my life forever” – Selena Gómez says as she eulogizes Rema

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actress and musician, Selena Gomez...

Abortion isn’t murder – BBTitans’ Khosi

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Titans Season 1 reality...

Twitter restricts unverified users from reading above 300 posts per day

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Microblogging site, Twitter has slammed restrictions...

Tinubu’s ministerial nominees undergo security checks

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 2,2023. The list containing the names of ministerial nominees...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“This man has changed my life forever” – Selena Gómez says as she eulogizes Rema

Entertainment 0
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actress and musician, Selena Gomez...

Abortion isn’t murder – BBTitans’ Khosi

Entertainment 0
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Titans Season 1 reality...

Twitter restricts unverified users from reading above 300 posts per day

Entertainment 0
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Microblogging site, Twitter has slammed restrictions...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights