Allow my boss’ name to rest – Davido’s aide Israel DMW begs

June 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel DMW has appealed to Nigerians to stop the attacks on his boss, after two ladies came out with claims that they are pregnant for him.

Reacting to the backlash Davido has received since the news was put out, Isreal took to Instagram to make a plea on his boss’s behalf, asking people to let him rest.

“I’m specially begging everyone with God Almighty to please allow Oga’s name to rest. Enough is enough. Thanks”. he wrote. (www.naija247news.com).