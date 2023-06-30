Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Allow my boss’ name to rest – Davido’s aide Israel DMW begs

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel DMW has appealed to Nigerians to stop the attacks on his boss, after two ladies came out with claims that they are pregnant for him.

Reacting to the backlash Davido has received since the news was put out, Isreal took to Instagram to make a plea on his boss’s behalf, asking people to let him rest.

“I’m specially begging everyone with God Almighty to please allow Oga’s name to rest. Enough is enough. Thanks”. he wrote. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Police parade suspected killers of Naval officer in Ondo
Next article
Suspected armed robber rips N700,000 gold chain from neck of victim at gunpoint in Delta
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“This man has changed my life forever” – Selena Gómez says as she eulogizes Rema

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actress and musician, Selena Gomez...

Abortion isn’t murder – BBTitans’ Khosi

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Titans Season 1 reality...

Twitter restricts unverified users from reading above 300 posts per day

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Microblogging site, Twitter has slammed restrictions...

Tinubu’s ministerial nominees undergo security checks

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 2,2023. The list containing the names of ministerial nominees...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“This man has changed my life forever” – Selena Gómez says as she eulogizes Rema

Entertainment 0
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actress and musician, Selena Gomez...

Abortion isn’t murder – BBTitans’ Khosi

Entertainment 0
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Titans Season 1 reality...

Twitter restricts unverified users from reading above 300 posts per day

Entertainment 0
July 2, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Microblogging site, Twitter has slammed restrictions...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights