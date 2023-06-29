Menu
Notorious Zamfara Bandit Kingpin, Dogo Gudali Killed by Explosives Planted by Colleagues 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

June 29, 2023.

A notorious bandit leader in Zamfara State, Dogo Gudali, has been killed by an Improvised Explosive Device, IED, planted by members of his terrorist group, Naija247news reports.

The IED, according to a military source in the North West, was planted by terrorists to eliminate troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, who were on a clearance operation at the fringes of Gando Forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the State.

The military source, while confirming the incident said that, “The explosive was intended for troops, but detonated prematurely and killed the daredevil bandit leader, Dogo Gudali, and some of his fighters”.

“Dogo Gudali and his gang members have been terrorizing Anka, Gummi, Bukkuyum, and some parts of Sokoto and Kebbi States”.(www.naija247news.com).

Seplat Looks to Complete Exxon Oil Deal Under Tinubu Presidency
NAFDAC alerts Nigerians over circulation of unwholesome Sprite drink.
