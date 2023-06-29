Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

UBA unveils account opening form for visually impaired persons

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched the UBA Braille Account Opening Form, a first of its kind initiative in the Nigerian and African market, designed specifically to cater to the financial needs of the visually impaired.

Until now, this special section of the society has been disadvantaged, but with this initiative, UBA has demonstrated a commitment towards providing an excellent user experience for all its customers, regardless of their individual abilities or disabilities.

The new UBA Braille Account Opening Form was launched at the bank’s head office in Lagos on Tuesday with key executive members of the bank and guests, including multi-award winner, musician, producer, and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo, general manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Dare Dairo; former senior special assistant to the Lagos State governor on persons living with disability, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, as well as students from the Pacelli School of the Blind in attendance.

Endorsing the initiative, Asuquo described the Braille account as an innovation that presents UBA as a bank that pays attention to the needs of the blind and disabled.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
High expectations, anxiety as Nigerians await Tinubu’s ministerial list
Next article
Police arrest 10 suspects and recover arms in Jigawa
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

President Bola Tinubu in Paris: Matters Arising – Reuben Abati

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
See Paris and die!” We used to hear that...

AfDB to make US$11 million equity investment in BluePeak Private Capital Fund

Idowu Peters -
By investing in BluePeak, the African Development Bank will...

I am positive that Tinubu will be Yoruba’s best president in Nigeria – Ooni

Idowu Peters -
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has...

A suspected January 6 rioter with weapons arrested after being spotted running towards Obama’s D.C. home

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man who is suspected of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

President Bola Tinubu in Paris: Matters Arising – Reuben Abati

Opinion 0
See Paris and die!” We used to hear that...

AfDB to make US$11 million equity investment in BluePeak Private Capital Fund

Financials 0
By investing in BluePeak, the African Development Bank will...

I am positive that Tinubu will be Yoruba’s best president in Nigeria – Ooni

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights