Police arrest 10 suspects and recover arms in Jigawa

June 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested 10 suspects in possession of arms and ammunition in Malammadori and Birniwa Local Government Areas of the state.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, June 29, 2023, said that the police arrested the suspects on June 27, and recovered five locally fabricated pistols, two rifles, one magazine, 29 ammunition, 115 parcels of Indian hemp and 65 pieces of fake currency notes in Garin Gabas and Fulatanari villages of the LGAs.

The PPRO added that the suspects will be charged to court for the offence of conspiracy and illegal possession of firearms.

He named seven of the suspects as Auwalu Maidawa (66), Shehu Ali (52), Jaji Mohammad (31), Umar Huja (45), Mohammad Ali (30), Yakubu Ya’u (30) and Manzo Mohammad (50). (www.naija247news.com).