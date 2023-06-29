Menu
Pete Davidson in rehab, struggling with mental health

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

June 29, 2023.

American comedian, Pete Davidson has reportedly checked into a rehab after struggling with his mental health.

Sources told TMZ that Davidson suffers from borderline personality disorder and PTSD, and is now in rehab due to his recent struggles with his mental health.

His girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, and his other friends are rallying behind him and are by his side. Pete periodically checks himself in to work on these issues and better himself.

The comedian has always been open in the past, about his struggle with mental health. He often lays it out during his ‘Weekend Update’ segments on the long-running variety series.

He also got candid during a 2021 “Actors on Actors” Variety interview, telling Glenn Close he felt like the weight of the world was lifted off his shoulders when he was diagnosed with BPD.(www.naija247news.com)

