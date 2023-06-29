Menu
Osun Speaker, PDP condemn alleged attack on Adeleke, demand arrest of perpetrators

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 29,2023.

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun has described the attack on Governor Ademola Adeleke at the Osogbo Eid prayer ground on Wednesday as barbaric and despicable.

Egbedun, while condemning the attack on Adeleke by suspected political thugs, also called on security agencies to go after the perpetrators behind the dastardly act.

The Speaker, who ascribed the Governor’s escape to the grace of God and the gallantry of his security details, warned that launching a violent attack against a state governor was a crime with a heavy punishment.

Making this known via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tiamiyu Olamide, the Speaker said the attack on Governor Adeleke was on the people of the state.

“What happened on the Eid praying ground today was terrifying and disturbing. Never did I ever contemplate that anyone would be so audacious to the point of attacking a sitting Governor on a ground considered for the worship of Allah.

The attack on Governor Adeleke, who happens to be the leader of this state, is an overreach, and I strongly condemn it in its totality.

“Going all out against the Governor is by extension an attack on the entirety of Osun people, who he’s leading, and this I want to warn will not be tolerated at all.

Trying to exert the pain of losing, which today’s attack clearly represents, is a big miscalculation and will continue to stand as an albatross in your subsequent political journey,” he stated.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun has also lend its voice to the barrage of condemnations.

In a statement by the party Chairman in the state, Sunday Bisi, he described the attack as a plot to destabilise the state.

While cautioning Senator Ajibola Basiru to watch his conduct, Bisi urged the police to stand up to the dangerous situation as it is capable of pushing the state into a chaotic edge.

He warned that any attempt to disrupt the prevailing peace in the state will be met with equal measure of resistance.

Bisi also apologised to the Muslim Ummah in the state for the violence at the holy ground and assured that adequate measures will be put in place to forestall such sacrilegious occurrence in the future.

Naija247news  had reported on Wednesday that the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke was allegedly attacked at the Eid prayer ground, Oke-Baale, Osogbo.

One account of the attack suggested that there was an attempt on the governor’s life, while another debunked the rumour and described the incident as a misunderstanding arising from the disagreement between the governor and Senator Ajibola Basiru over sitting arrangements.(www.naija247news.com)

