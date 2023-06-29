Menu
Nigeria’s weight is more than what an ordinary person can carry, Tinubu needs prayer – Gbajabiamila

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 29,2023.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff (COS) to President Bola Tinubu has noted that the country is going through a difficult time.

The former speaker of the house of representatives who addressed journalists yesterday, June 28, said President Bola Tinubu needs prayers as the weight of Nigeria is not what any normal or ordinary human being can carry. Gbajabiamila said;

“It is a difficult time for Nigeria but we will turn that corner. What the president needs from you today and tomorrow is your prayer. The weight of Nigeria is not the weight any normal or ordinary human being can carry except with the help of Almighty Allah.

“It is evident therefore that Almighty Allah is with our president. He is carrying the weight for him.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

