Nigeria’s weight is more than what an ordinary person can carry, Tinubu needs prayer – Gbajabiamila

June 29,2023.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff (COS) to President Bola Tinubu has noted that the country is going through a difficult time.

The former speaker of the house of representatives who addressed journalists yesterday, June 28, said President Bola Tinubu needs prayers as the weight of Nigeria is not what any normal or ordinary human being can carry. Gbajabiamila said;

“It is a difficult time for Nigeria but we will turn that corner. What the president needs from you today and tomorrow is your prayer. The weight of Nigeria is not the weight any normal or ordinary human being can carry except with the help of Almighty Allah.

"It is evident therefore that Almighty Allah is with our president. He is carrying the weight for him."