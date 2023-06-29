NAFDAC alerts Nigerians over circulation of unwholesome Sprite drink.

June 29,2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public over the circulation of a batch of unwholesome Sprite 50cl glass bottles circulating in Nigeria.

A statement released by the agency says the product was discovered following a consumer complaint received and investigated by the post-marketing surveillance unit of the Agency.

On investigation, at the point of purchase and supplier’s address, over five (5) crates of the implicated batch of Sprite 50cl glass bottles were discovered to be contaminated with particles. The affected batch of the unwholesome product has been sampled for laboratory analysis in the NAFDAC laboratory and the Agency has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to carry out surveillance and mop up the implicated batch of the unwholesome product.” the statement reads in part.

The agency added that a comprehensive current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) Inspection of the manufacturing site is to be carried out by the Agency and that this is to find the route cause of the contamination and ensure compliance to marketing authorization.

Furthermore, the company, (Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (Abuja plant) has been directed to recall the implicated batch of the unwholesome product and report to NAFDAC for effective monitoring.Product details.

The details of the products are as follows.

Product name: Sprite 50cl glass bottles

Product manufacturer: Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (Abuja plant)

NAFDAC has asked distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid the consumption, sale, or distribution of the unwholesome product. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

‘’Anyone in possession of the above-mentioned batch of Sprite 50cl glass bottles is advised to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. If you, or someone you know, have consumed this product or suffered any adverse reaction/event after consumption, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicion of distribution and sale of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

Similarly, consumers are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the consumption of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med-safety application available for download on android and IOS stores or via e-mail on pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.(www.naija247news.com)