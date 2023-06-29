Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

INEC Chairman should be fired, he did worse than Emefiele – Galadima

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 29,2023.

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has called for the sack of Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

Appearing in a Channels Television program, Galadima alleged that Yakubu did worse than Godwin Emefiele, the embattled suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He accused the INEC Chairman of subverting the will of Nigerians during the last presidential election.He said; The INEC chairman must go, what he did is not up to what Godwin Emefiele did. He colluded with some people to subvert the will of Nigerians. He committed the greatest crime anybody will commit.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Davido shares first social media post after two women accused him of getting them pregnant
Next article
Lionel Messi Makes His Acting Debut in the Argentine TV Series ‘Los Protectores’
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Akwa Ibom Court Sentence Notorious Fraudster, Olatunji To 235Yrs In Jail

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 1,2023. The Calabar Division of the Court of Appeal...

IGP orders police officers caught on camera running a vehicle over a man to report to force headquarters

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode...

Two allegedly killed as rival cult groups clash in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two persons suspected to be cultists...

You’re going too far – Davido’s alleged pregnant French mistress tells American counterpart

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
July 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ivana Bay, the alleged pregnant French...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Akwa Ibom Court Sentence Notorious Fraudster, Olatunji To 235Yrs In Jail

Law and Order 0
July 1,2023. The Calabar Division of the Court of Appeal...

IGP orders police officers caught on camera running a vehicle over a man to report to force headquarters

Nigeria Police Force 0
July 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode...

Two allegedly killed as rival cult groups clash in Anambra

Nigeria Metro News 0
July 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two persons suspected to be cultists...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights