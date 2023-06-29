INEC Chairman should be fired, he did worse than Emefiele – Galadima

June 29,2023.

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has called for the sack of Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

Appearing in a Channels Television program, Galadima alleged that Yakubu did worse than Godwin Emefiele, the embattled suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He accused the INEC Chairman of subverting the will of Nigerians during the last presidential election.He said; The INEC chairman must go, what he did is not up to what Godwin Emefiele did. He colluded with some people to subvert the will of Nigerians. He committed the greatest crime anybody will commit.”(www.naija247news.com)