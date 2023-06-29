Menu
Fidelity Bank’s food initiative benefits Kano residents

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fidelity Bank Plc has said its two-day feeding programme benefitted over 1,000 Kano residents made up of women, children, widows and elderly men.

The event, which took place on Tuesday in Kabuga Satellite Town, Kano, was executed in partnership with the Misnoory Foundation, according to a statement.

It said beneficiaries took home packs of food items containing rice, gari, tomato paste and meat to celebrate the Sallah season.

The event is an initiative under the social welfare pillar of the bank’s corporate social responsibility pillar created to support the vulnerable and alleviate hunger in the society, Meksley Nwagboh, its divisional head, brand and communications, said.

According to him, the nationwide event is taking place under the auspices of the Fidelity Food Bank Initiative.

He said: “The Fidelity Food Bank Initiative is a corporate social responsibility initiative that seeks to reduce the effects of extreme poverty by distributing food items to communities in need.

“We are here in the ancient city of Kano to distribute food items to the needy for the Sallah season in a two-day event that started yesterday. The beneficiaries include women, widows, children and elderly men.”

Maryam Inuwa, founder of Misnoory Foundation, said Fidelity Bank is one of the major sponsors of their humanitarian activities that reach out to the needy in the society.

“We are here for the Missouri Foundation Sallah food distribution supported by Fidelity Bank,” she said.

She added: “We seek to touch the lives of so many people in need with the various humanitarian services we offer, especially this feeding programme.

“For today and yesterday, 1,000 persons have so far benefitted and we hope to reach out to more as we receive more support from groups and individuals.”

The beneficiaries thanked Fidelity Bank and Misnoory Foundation for the gesture, the statement said.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
FG to stop funding professional bodies and councils
Next article
High expectations, anxiety as Nigerians await Tinubu's ministerial list
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

