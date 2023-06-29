Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

FG to stop funding professional bodies and councils

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

June 29,2023.

The federal government has said that budgetary allocations will no longer be made for professional bodies and councils from January 2024.

This was disclosed by the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, in a letter to professional bodies and councils.

Professional bodies and councils have been asked to make adjustments early so they can continue to run their organisations seamlessly after government withdraws its financial support.

Akabueze noted that the decision was taken in line with the recommendation of the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS).The letter read;

“I wish to inform you that, the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS), at its 13th meeting approved the discontinuation of budgetary allocation to Professional Bodies/Councils effective 1st January, 2024.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you that, in compliance with PCS’s directive, this Office (Budget Office of the Federation) will no longer make budgetary provisions for your institution, which means that you will be regarded henceforth as a self-funded organization.

For the avoidance of doubt, you will be required, effective 1st January, 2024, to be fully responsible for your personnel, overhead, and capital expenditures.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Previous article
World Bank plans additional $750m grant to support Nigeria Electrification Project
Next article
Fidelity Bank’s food initiative benefits Kano residents
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

President Bola Tinubu in Paris: Matters Arising – Reuben Abati

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
See Paris and die!” We used to hear that...

AfDB to make US$11 million equity investment in BluePeak Private Capital Fund

Idowu Peters -
By investing in BluePeak, the African Development Bank will...

I am positive that Tinubu will be Yoruba’s best president in Nigeria – Ooni

Idowu Peters -
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has...

A suspected January 6 rioter with weapons arrested after being spotted running towards Obama’s D.C. home

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man who is suspected of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

President Bola Tinubu in Paris: Matters Arising – Reuben Abati

Opinion 0
See Paris and die!” We used to hear that...

AfDB to make US$11 million equity investment in BluePeak Private Capital Fund

Financials 0
By investing in BluePeak, the African Development Bank will...

I am positive that Tinubu will be Yoruba’s best president in Nigeria – Ooni

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights