FG to stop funding professional bodies and councils

June 29,2023.

The federal government has said that budgetary allocations will no longer be made for professional bodies and councils from January 2024.

This was disclosed by the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, in a letter to professional bodies and councils.

Professional bodies and councils have been asked to make adjustments early so they can continue to run their organisations seamlessly after government withdraws its financial support.

Akabueze noted that the decision was taken in line with the recommendation of the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS).The letter read;

“I wish to inform you that, the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS), at its 13th meeting approved the discontinuation of budgetary allocation to Professional Bodies/Councils effective 1st January, 2024.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you that, in compliance with PCS’s directive, this Office (Budget Office of the Federation) will no longer make budgetary provisions for your institution, which means that you will be regarded henceforth as a self-funded organization.

For the avoidance of doubt, you will be required, effective 1st January, 2024, to be fully responsible for your personnel, overhead, and capital expenditures."